On April 10, Donna Bea Sack of Pikesville at 73. Born in Philadelphia to Sidney and Rose

Sack, she grew up in the West and Northeast Philadelphia neighborhoods and attended Northeast High School. She went on to obtain a bachelor of science degree from Temple University before beginning her 28-year career at the Social Security Administration. It was

at SSA that she met her future husband Robert (Bob) Diamond. They were wed on Feb. 17, 1989. She is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years Robert I. Diamond; children

Kevin (Shelley) Brody, Scott Brody (Shannon DuBois-Brody), Rebecca Diamond, and Pamela Diamond (John Lidke); grandchildren Dylan (Megan) Brody, Chase Brody,

Lucas Brody, Mackenna Brody, Sydney Walton, Ryan Walton, Elexa Lidke, Soloman

Lidke,and Julianna Brody; and great-granddaughter Rosemarie Brody. She was predeceased by her sister Sandra Goren and parents Sidney and Rose Sack.

Contributions may be sent to Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

