On April 11, Judith Risberg (née Rodbell), the daughter of Milton and Shirley Rodbell, at 88. She was predeceased by her two sons Mitchel and Wayne and her only sibling Martin Rodbell, a 1994 Nobel Laureate. Born and raised in Baltimore, Risberg was an artist and won several prizes for her artwork when she was young. She lived in the Baltimore area for most of her life, but fondly remembered her years in Chicago as a young mother and her extensive travels throughout the world. She is survived by nephews Paul and Phillip

in the Washington area, Andrew in Oregon, and her niece Suzanne Richardson in

Baltimore, as well as many grandnieces and nephews. All have enjoyed reconnecting with her in recent years. She will be remembered for her youthful spirit, sharp wit, and humor.

