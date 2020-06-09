On April 12, Dr. Sheldon Erwin Pollekoff of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years Deborah Elizabeth Pollekoff (née Bullman); children Andrew Pollekoff, Allison Stolz, Anthony (Dorothy) Martin, Stacie (Frankie) Martin-
Labon, Paula (Bobby) Jandorf, and Abby Pollekoff; brother-in-law Ted Gamerman; and 11
grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Lois Gamerman and parents Mollye and David Pollekoff.
Contributions may be sent to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403 or Days End Horse Rescue, P.O. Box 309, Lisbon, MD 21765.
