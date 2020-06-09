On April 10, Edward R. Platt at 80. He is survived by his loving wife Janet Platt (née Hahn); children Michael (Jen) Platt and Robyn Platt; and brother Marvin Platt. He was

predeceased by his parents Irving and Kate Platt.

Contributions may be sent to E. B. Hirsh Early Childhood Center, 7401 Park Heights

Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice.

