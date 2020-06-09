On April 10, Chaya Levin (née Exterman) of Baltimore at 69. She is survived by her husband Samuel Jacob Levin; son Shai Levin; sister Sima (Avram) Romano; nieces and nephews Orly (Meir) Dahan, David (Kelly) Romano, and Tzipi Romano; and great-nieces and nephews Natalie (Ben) Hadid, Ron Dahan, and Sharon Dahan.
Contributions may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), P.O. Box 395, Stevenson, MD 21153.
LEVIN
