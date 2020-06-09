On April 10, Frona Klotzman (née Scherr) at 80. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Martin E. Klotzman and parents Paul and Evelyn Scherr. She is survived by her children Neil Klotzman, Randy (Anat) Klotzman, and Ina (Dr. Netanel)
Schwob; sister Sandy Yecies; grandchildren Gabrielle Klotzman, Nathan Klotzman;Michal Klotzman, Tori (Yisroel) Beck, Dovid Klotzman, Itai Klotzman, Deena Klotzman,
Barak Klotzman, Golan Klotzman, Yosef (Esti) Schwob, Devorah Schwob, Rachel Schwob, Yitchak Schwob, and Malka Schwob; and great-grandchild Ahuva Schwob.
