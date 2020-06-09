On April 12, Allen Berger Hope at 90. He was a kind man with a dry wit who loved his family, was a foreign car aficionado, loved animals, fostering retired racing greyhounds for many years, and was an avid runner, having completed the Marine Corps Marathon in

Washington, D.C., in 1983. He was a Marine Corps veteran, having served in the Korean War, and was presented with the Republic of Korea “Korean War Service Medal” by Congress in September 2002. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Sylvia Hope (née Shriber). He is survived by his loving children Michele Hope (Rabbi Harry Rosenfeld) and Mindy Hope (Thomas) Brennan.

Contributions may be sent to Greyhound Friends Of North

Carolina, P.O. Box 746, Summerfield, NC 27358 or online at greyhoundfriends.com.

