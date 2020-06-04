The Syrian Frittata You Will Make Again and Again

By Stephania Hanan | The Nosher via JTA

Spinach jibn is a traditional Syrian way to prepare vegetables, akin to a crustless quiche. It’s most common to find it with spinach, but you can also make it with zucchini or other vegetables you may have around. It’s healthy and kid-friendly, though I assure you that adults enjoy it just as much. I learned to make this from my mom and grandmas, and it’s very near and dear to my heart.

Jibn is adaptable. It’s freezable. It’s make-aheadable! I am sharing the recipe in its most basic form, but feel free to experiment from here: Mix it up by grating an onion into the spinach, or adding cumin and garlic powder, or topping with sesame seeds before baking. Bake it in a pie crust or muffin tins, or even in a thin layer on top of pizza dough.

It may not be the prettiest dish or the fanciest, but it’s the kind of dish you will make again and again.

Spinach Jibn

Serves 6

2 pounds frozen chopped spinach, thawed

6 eggs

1 16-ounce container cottage cheese

2 cups shredded Muenster or mozzarella cheese

1 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350 Fahrenheit and grease a 9-by-13-inch pan or two 9-inch pie pans.

Squeeze as much water as possible out of the spinach.

In a large bowl, mix spinach, eggs, cheese, and salt.

Transfer the mixture into the prepared baking dish(es) and bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until the top is golden brown and the inside is cooked through.

Serve and enjoy.

