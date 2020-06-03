On April 5, Jack Charles Wanger of Annapolis at 90. He was survived by his loving children Audrey Wanger and David (Beth) Wanger; grandchildren Joel and Eric Wanger; and nieces and nephews Steven (Lauri) Wishner, late Abbe (Michael) Hines, Leslie (Steve) Vathey, Judy Heller, Ruth Heller, Stephanie (Steve) Ford, Scott (Beth) Hines, Sara Wishner, Andrew (Emily) Wishner, Allison (Adam) Kloepfer, Sara Fox, Justin Cunningham, Abigail Hines, Samantha Hines, Everett Spencer, and Quinn Spencer. He was predeceased by his loving wife Marilyn Wanger (née Zoota); sibling Florence (Jerome) Wishner; and parents Sam and Henrietta Wanger.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice. JT

