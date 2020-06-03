On April 6, Eli Velder, who touched many lives and will be missed, at 94. He was predeceased by his first wife Jane Velder (née Kasper) and his second wife Zahava Velder (née Brand); daughter Deena Lowenberg (née Pearl); brother Milton “Manny” Velder; and parents Abraham and Rose Velder. He is survived by his children Ruth Velder (Gary Cohen), David Velder (Jill Zorn-Velder), and Jonathan “Yona” (Judy) Pearl; son-in-law Jonathan Lowenberg; and grandchildren Rebecca Velder, Jason Velder, Yali Lowenberg, Zevi Lowenberg, Ayellet Pearl, Aiton Pearl, and Noam Pearl.

Contributions may be sent to The Eli Velder Book

Scholarship Fund, Goucher College, 1021 Dulaney Valley Road, Baltimore.

