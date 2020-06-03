On May 10, Rachel (Sendyk) Uszerowicz at 90. Survived by her children Annette Uszerowicz, Susan (Uszerowicz) Levine, Ira Levine, Lillie (Uszerowicz) Shapiro, Robert Shapiro, and Michelle (Uszerowicz) Layton; her grandchildren Selina Hassanzadeh, Jocelyn (H) Saiki, Bill Saiki, Zachary Levine, Allison (Farber) Levine, Morgan (Levine) Zwahlen, Gregory Zwahlen, Justin Shapiro, Julie (Jacobs) Shapiro, Kyle Shapiro, Katie Layton (deceased), Erin Layton, and Kelly Layton; and her great-grandchildren Alexander Saiki, Misha Levine, and Asher Levine. Predeceased by her husband Abraham Uszerowicz. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Esther (Sendyk) Goldberg and Rose (Sendyk) Manhajm and her brother Moishe Aharon Sendyk. All were born in Warsaw, Poland and separated to different parts of the world to raise their families. Surviving cousins live in France, Israel, Germany, and California.

She loved gardening, cooking, walking, and reading. Her favorite book and movie was “Gone With the Wind.”

Contributions may be sent to

The Baltimore Humane Society,

1601 Nicodemus Road,

Reisterstown, MD 21136.

Similar Posts: