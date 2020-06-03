On April 7, Aneta Sidelnikova of Owings Mills at 87. She is survived
by her loving husband Alex Sidelnikov; children Glen
Sidelnikov (Marina Sidelnikova)
and Lana (Mark) Gelfand; brother David (Lika) Vayner; grandchildren Boris (Zhanya)
Gelfand, Emily Gelfand, Renata (Oleg) Shifrin, and Jacob Sidelnikov; and four great-grandchildren.
Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201.
SIDELNIKOVA
On April 7, Aneta Sidelnikova of Owings Mills at 87. She is survived