On April 4, Robert Segal of Pikesville at 87. He served proudly as the president of Har Sinai Congregation. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan and the Columbia University Graduate School of Business. He was predeceased by beloved wife Linda Segal (née Gottlieb) and parents Abraham and Elsie Segal. He is survived by children James Segal and Dr. Andrew (Sarah) Segal; brother Stephen Segal; and grandson Seth Rosenthal.

Contributions may be sent to Har Sinai – Oheb Shalom

Congregation.

Similar Posts: