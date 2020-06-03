On April 8, Beverly Honey Polt (née Mazaroff) of Baltimore at 98. She was predeceased by beloved husband Max Polt; granddaughter Deborah Beth Green; sister Elaine Mazaroff; and parents Rae and David Mazaroff. She is survived by children Leslie (Audrey) Polt, Janis P. (Jeff) Goldman, Mitchell (Sharon) Polt, and Gilbert Polt; grandchildren Richard (Jennifer) Polt, Jessica Fink (fiancee Scott Friedman), Lauren (Jason) O’Krent, and Melissa Polt; and great-grandchildren Samuel Polt, Ethan Polt, Lily O’Krent, and Jackson

O’Krent.

Polt grew up in Baltimore and attended Western High School. She wed her husband in December of 1941 before he left to serve in the armed forces during WWII. They raised four children. She was an artist who studied under some of Baltimore’s top

masters, and was a member of both Maryland Art League and Artists Equity Association.

Contributions may be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation,

c/o Donation Processing,

the National Parkinson

Foundation, Gift Processing

Center, and Beth El

Congregation.

