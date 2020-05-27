|Snapshots

To celebrate the Associated’s Centennial year, we’re featuring photos from the history of the Associated and its agencies! An “Old Timer” basketball game held in honor of the JCC’s own centennial celebration, photo by Nat Lipsitz, 1954.

Can you identify anyone in this photo? Contact Joanna Church, 443-873-5176 or jchurch@jewishmuseummd.org. To see more of the Jewish Museum’s extensive collection and find out who has been identified in past photos, visit jewishmuseummd.org/tag/once-upon-a-time-2/.

