Stylish Wedding Looks You Can Buy Today

With large gatherings still off-limits, some couples are opting for immediate family-only religious wedding or civil ceremonies and planning to party with friends and family at a later date.

A bride herself only a year and a half ago, fashion designer Shaina Kohn, 29, empathizes with those adapting their plans during the coronavirus pandemic. A silver lining, at least when it comes to the dress: “Brides can take this as a fun opportunity to step out of their comfort zones and wear a look they might not have originally worn at their wedding but equally expresses their personality,” she said.

A transplant from the New York City fashion scene, Kohn lives in Washington, D.C., and attends Kesher Israel Congregation with her husband (and this writer’s brother), lawyer Jacob Kohn. She is CEO and design lead of her own luxury eveningwear brand Mendalawi. Her first collection was due to hit the stores in this fall, but that was postponed when production in the fashion industry, like others, ground to a halt.

“People who already ordered their [wedding] dresses will eventually get them,” Kohn said, “but it’s a matter of deciding on if they are going to wait for that dress to come in [to have their wedding],” and if are they planning on wearing that same dress at their future full-blown wedding ceremony or reception.

A friend of hers opted to keep her March wedding date, for instance, with immediate family present and others attending via Zoom. The reception, however, was rescheduled to a year later. “She decided to save her original dress for their future formal reception and opted to wear a simple white gown for the religious ceremony,” said Kohn.

Budget is a consideration but the venue is too, with so many people opting for outdoor weddings. “I think when it comes to outdoor weddings in general, the concerns will always be not getting the dress dirty — do you need to put something down to protect the dress? — and what type of heels can you wear. You can’t wear a really pointy stiletto in grass, because you’re going to sink,” said Kohn.

Kohn put together these looks incorporating budget-friendly ready-to-wear dresses and accessories. Each look captures a different style and is currently available to order online for your special day — because it will be special, even if it isn’t what you originally planned, she said.

I LIKE IT EYELET

1 of 3

All from J. Crew. Laser-Cut Eyelet Dress in 365 Crepe, $148.00; Two Gem Drop Earrings, $39.50; Slingback Sandals in Leather, $178.00. Available at jcrew.com while supplies last.

LESS IS MORE

1 of 3

All from Banana Republic. Linen-Cotton Puff-Sleeve Dress in White, $129.00; Large Flower Stud Earrings in gold, $48.00; Bare High-Heel Sandal in Gold, $128.00. All available at BananaRepublic.com while supplies last.

MODERN ROMANCE

1 of 4

French Connection Whisper Ruffle Minidress, $148. Nordstrom Pavé Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings, $98. Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet, $99; Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal in White, $99.95. All available at Nordstrom.com while supplies last.

rkohn@midatlanticmedia.com

@RachelKTweets

Similar Posts: