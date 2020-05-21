On March 28, Herbert Stoller of New York, New York at 90. He was an accomplished lawyer who graduated from Harvard Law school and joined Curtis, Mallet-

Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP. After retiring as a senior partner, he spent time golfing, traveling, and most importantly spending time with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife Marsha Stoller (née Oshrine); children Sally (Gary) Eisenreich, Amy (David) Bastide, Harry (Carolyn) Stoller, Bryan Pollack, and Elizabeth (John) Neal; grandchildren Billy Eisenreich, Jack Eisenreich, Paul (Kristen) Bastide, Michael Stoller, David Stoller, and Zander Pollack; great-grandson Connor Bastide; and devoted friend Doreen Symes. He was predeceased by his brother Jerome Stoller and parents Harry and Elizabeth Stoller.

Contributions may be sent to Mt. Washington Pediatric

Hospital, 1708 West Rogers Avenue, Attn: Development Office, Baltimore, MD 21209. JT

