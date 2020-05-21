On March 29, Barbara Samuelson (née Friner) of Baltimore at 78. She is survived by her husband Steven Samuelson; children Ellyn Samuelson (Aryeh Josephs) and Ronnie (Laura) Samuelson; brother Barry (Late Lorraine) Friner; and grandchildren Miriam, Rochie, Yael, and Gabbi Dannenbaum and Ethan and Liza Samuelson.

She was predeceased by her parents Freda and Morris Friner. She was the best at every chore she undertook as well, especially her skills as a cook. She got more pleasure out of preparing delicious meals and, naturally, showing her granddaughters exactly how it’s done. Her more than 57 years of marriage were never interrupted by any negativity. She became a board member and then president of the Women’s

Division of Israel Bonds of Maryland and became the first female president of the entire Israel Bonds of Maryland organization. Her love for

Judaism never faltered and she loved being involved in Jewish ideals, including Beth Tfiloh committees, adult learning and

Tehillim programs, and co-chairing their 75th

anniversary celebration.

Contributions may be sent

to Milton and Rae Samuelson Fund at Beth Tfiloh

Congregation.

