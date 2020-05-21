On March 29, Sylvan H. Sack of Baltimore at 87. He is survived by his loving wife Ellen Sack (née Foreman); children Reuben Sack and Sara Sack (Jared) Gass; grandchildren Marni Layla Gass and Brady

Jordan Gass; and sister Audrey Sack (George) Marcus. He was predeceased by his parents Mollye and Isadore Sack. As an attorney he was one of the true innovators

in the field of toxic torts, devoting

much of his life to advocating on behalf of clients harmed by large companies and government

entities. He cared deeply about fighting injustice and the

importance of medical research.

Donations in his name can be sent to: the Maryland Legal Aid Bureau at donatenow.networkforgood.org/mdlab and the Penn Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Center at pennmedicine.org/ftd.

Due to the current global health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

