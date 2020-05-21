On March 29, Moshe (Morris) Reichbach of Lakewood, New Jersey at 88. He is survived by his children Hedva (Keith) Wiener, Michal (Michael) Niakani, and Michael (Jennifer) Reichbach; brother Abraham Reichbach; and grandchildren Jonathan Wiener,

Daniel Wiener, Davitta Niakani, Alexandra Niakani, Zoe

Solomon, and Francesca

Reichbach. He was predeceased by his parents Mendel and Freida Reichbach.

Contributions may be sent to

the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg

Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024 or Jewish Foundation for the Righteous, 80 Main Street, Suite 380, West Orange, NJ 07052.

