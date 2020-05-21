On March 28, Nancy Rita Portney (née Graber) at 86. She grew up in the Baltimore area. She worked for the Baltimore Bullets where she crossed paths with Melvin Portney. The two were married on September 6, 1955. Family was the most important thing to Portney. She enjoyed tennis and golf, loved to travel, and was an Olympic-caliber shopper and

bargain hunter extraordinaire. She was a talented and creative

writer who composed songs and poems for family and friends for special occasions. She and Melvin belonged to the Summit Country Club.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Melvin Portney; siblings Dorothy (Sam) Zito, John (Diane) Graber, Carl Graber, and Paul Graber; and parents John and

Marie Graber. She is survived by

her daughters Susan (Barry)

Dalrymple and Carla (Larry)

Stocksdale; sister Kathy (late Bill) Blandford; and grandchildren

Megan Dalrymple (Justin

Myers), William (Jeny)

Dalrymple, Alex Dalrymple,

Jackson Stocksdale, and

Benjamin Stocksdale.

Contributions may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 40 Stirrup Ct,

Baltimore, MD 21208.

Similar Posts: