On March 28, Nancy Rita Portney (née Graber) at 86. She grew up in the Baltimore area. She worked for the Baltimore Bullets where she crossed paths with Melvin Portney. The two were married on September 6, 1955. Family was the most important thing to Portney. She enjoyed tennis and golf, loved to travel, and was an Olympic-caliber shopper and
bargain hunter extraordinaire. She was a talented and creative
writer who composed songs and poems for family and friends for special occasions. She and Melvin belonged to the Summit Country Club.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Melvin Portney; siblings Dorothy (Sam) Zito, John (Diane) Graber, Carl Graber, and Paul Graber; and parents John and
Marie Graber. She is survived by
her daughters Susan (Barry)
Dalrymple and Carla (Larry)
Stocksdale; sister Kathy (late Bill) Blandford; and grandchildren
Megan Dalrymple (Justin
Myers), William (Jeny)
Dalrymple, Alex Dalrymple,
Jackson Stocksdale, and
Benjamin Stocksdale.
Contributions may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 40 Stirrup Ct,
Baltimore, MD 21208.