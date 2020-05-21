On April 2, Joyce Malech (née Sugarman) of Annapolis at 81. She is survived by her beloved husband Leonard Malech; daughters Pam Malech, Debbie (Rob) Bonner, and Phyllis (Mike) Lipiner; and grandchildren Abby, Pearl, Maddie, Phillip, Reese, Ethan, and Avery. She was predeceased by her parents Morris and Pauline Sugarman.
Contributions may be sent to Congregation Kol Shalom, 1909 Hidden Meadow Lane, Annapolis, MD 21401.
MALECH
