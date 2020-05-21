On March 27, Stanley Kendall of Annapolis at 90. After high school, he spent five years in the Navy. He and his wife Gloria married in 1952. Kendall worked as a union mason for 20 years and spent time working for the government printing office in Washington, D.C. He enjoyed teaching union apprentices and admiring the work he had accomplished at the end of each day. He also loved to spend time with his family. He was a member of several

organizations, including the local lodge of the Moose and IOOF, Masonic Temple Masons, and the American Legion. He is survived by his children Ann Kendall and Steve Kendall.

