On April 1, Norma LaVerne Kaplan of Baltimore at 86. She is survived by her loving daughter Andrea Kaplan and her partner Nick Chirigos. She was predeceased by her husband Leonard Kaplan; brother Leroy “Sonny” Frank; and her parents Alma and Samuel Frank.
Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.
KAPLAN
On April 1, Norma LaVerne Kaplan of Baltimore at 86. She is survived by her loving daughter Andrea Kaplan and her partner Nick Chirigos. She was predeceased by her husband Leonard Kaplan; brother Leroy “Sonny” Frank; and her parents Alma and Samuel Frank.