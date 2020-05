May 14, 2020

Paul Henderson: Photographs from the Civil Rights Era - 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Thirsty Thursdays at the Opera: Arias and Ales - 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

May 15, 2020

Paul Henderson: Photographs from the Civil Rights Era - 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

May 16, 2020

Paul Henderson: Photographs from the Civil Rights Era - 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

CJC's 50th Anniversary Gala - 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM