Atran Foundation Makes Donations to Help Weather Pandemic

Jewish, New Jersey-based nonprofit Atran Foundation awarded $18,000 to Jewish Community Services to assist with COVID-19 relief.

This was one of its nine grants totaling $216,000, made April 30 to multiple organizations including Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The grants were given to organizations that serve those with the greatest needs in this crisis, particularly in metro areas where board members live.

Atran gives grants of $18,000 or multiples of 18 because the Hebrew letters for chai, which means “life,” have the numerical value of 18.

“These grants express our commitment to life in this time of disease and death,” said Judah Fischer, executive director.

The organization has supported working people, Yiddish culture, medical research, and academic programs for 75 years.

“We’re usually happy to fly under the radar, to make our grants without seeking publicity for them,” said Alison Fischer, president of the foundation.

“But this time,” she continued, “we hope that other foundations and people of means will decide to do what we’re doing, and extend their usual donations to causes they may not have contributed to before, particularly causes like the ones we’re supporting.”

While the foundation usually gives to organizations based in more northern locations, board member Harris Atran suggested that they also touch Baltimore in its emergency grants.

“Ultimately, no one has ever experienced this, so we gave this first round of emergency grants to people helping the front lines,” said Judah Fischer. “We wanted to specifically help in this, and we know JCS was specially helping with those efforts.”

JCS was notified April 23 of the grant from the Atran Foundation to assist with increased COVID-19 related client needs.

“So many in our community are struggling to cope, feeling isolated and suffering greatly during these unprecedented times,” said Joan Grayson Cohen, JCS executive director. “As a result, JCS has experienced an increase in requests for mental health services.” Additionally, the rise in unemployment and financial burdens increased the strains on its financial assistance.

Atran Foundation’s other grants to help in the crisis include the distribution of $36,000 to Union Settlement and Make the Road New York. It also gave $18,000 to Bergen Family Center, New York City Car Wash Worker Support Fund, Nail Salon Workers Resilience Fund, and Rural and Migrant Ministry Relief Fund.

Judah Fischer said that the foundation will discuss in another month or so whether a second round of grants can and will be donated.

Personally, Judah Fischer has moved his work for the foundation to a virtual platform. As the only paid employee, he is usually traveling to meet with donors and recipients. He now does the majority of his work over the phone.

However, there is a bright side: He finds he is able to focus on his kids and get his own family through the crisis.

