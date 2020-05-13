On March 29, Lester Cohen of Baltimore at age 84. He was predeceased by his loving wife Ruthie Cohen (née Glick); his brother-in-law Stan Haas; and by his parents Rebecca and Abe Cohen. He is survived by his sons Ed (Janine) Holofcener and Rick Holofcener; sister Doris Haas; grandchildren Adam Holofcener (Margot Kniffin), Ashley Holofcener (Andres Brito), Sydney Holofcener, and Gabrielle Holofcener; and by great-grandchildren Wallace Holofcener and Violeta Ruth Brito. He is also survived by Marsha Fader Sahadi, Ray Sahadi, Mark Haas, Ann Fink, Thomas Ruiter and Paul Upathumpa. Cohen was a loving, caring, and kind person who grew up in Baltimore, attending City College and later the University of Maryland. He went on to join the Air Force and eventually he worked for the US government at the Social Security Administration and the Health Care Finance Administration. After his wife passed away in 2012, he lived in Chiang Mai, Thailand. he met his wife Ruthie while on a blind date set up by friends. They later married on March 21, 1969 and enjoyed spending their time together, often playing tennis and golf. They were highly ranked in Mid-Atlantic mixed doubles. Mr. Cohen was on the Board of Directors of Kids Ark, and involved with Jewish Family Services and Lyme MD. He was devoted to his family and friends, and had special relationships with all of his grandchildren.

