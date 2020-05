On March 18, Todd Snyder of Baltimore. He is survived by his son Dylan; mother Susan Dunn; stepfather Gary Dunn; and siblings Randy Snyder and Jamie (Rebecca) Snyder. He was predeceased by his father Barry Snyder and sister Stephanie Snyder. Contributions may be sent to Maryland Addiction Recovery Center, 8600 LaSalle Road, Carroll Building, Suite 212, Towson, MD 21286.

