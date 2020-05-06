RBG Recovers in John Hopkins Hospital

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Bader Ginsburg, 87, underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, on May 5 at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to a press release by the Supreme Court.

On May 4, she underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., which confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone. It had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it, and causing an infection.

The Justice is resting at the hospital for the next day or two. This morning, May 6, she participated in oral arguments by teleconference remotely from the hospital.

On Nov. 23, she was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital after experiencing chills and fever. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. before being transferred to Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment. With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms abated and she was released within a day.

Ginsburg has been treated four times for cancer, most recently in August. She has been doing her usual workout with a personal trainer at the court, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The arguments today were the third time justices, due to the coronavirus, heard oral arguments by telephone.

Ginsburg heard a case concerning the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that employer-provided health insurance plans cover birth control as a preventive service. The case pits supporters of the ACA provision against those who say it violates their religious and moral beliefs. Ginsburg argued in favor of the provision.

