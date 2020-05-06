On March 7, Gabriel Walter Silber at age 60. He was born in Gainesville, Florida, June 23, 1959 to Halina “Helen” and the late Dr. David Silber. He is survived by his siblings Fran Silber (Dr. Steven) Pruce and Dr. Harry (Ruth) Silber; nieces and nephews Alan (Caroline) Pruce, Cheryl Pruce, Joshua Silber, Jeremy Silber, and Matthew Silber; and great-nieces and great-nephews David, Joshua, and Lena Pruce.

Contributions may be sent to Camp Shoresh, 3723 Old Court Rd. Suite 206, Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice.

