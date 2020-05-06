On March 6, Joan Rita London at age 75. Survived by her loving children Brian Goffman, Mark (Lindsay) Goffman, and Allison Goffman (Randy Reynolds); her brother Robert (Andrea) London; and her grandchildren Natasha, Stella, Geoffrey, Oliver, and Madeline Goffman. Predeceased by her parents George and Adele London.

Born on June 5, 1944 and raised in Baltimore, London went to college at the University

of Maryland and Towson University where she graduated with a degree in communications after getting married at 19. London parlayed her communications degree into an illustrious career in journalism and public relations dating back to when it was nearly unheard of for women to be in the field. During her career she was an anchor woman, a writer for the Houston Chronicle, the head of public relations for Texas Children’s Hospital, and a

professor of journalism. She was recognized throughout her career with countless awards and public accolades. Later in her career, she attended the University of Maryland for her Ph.D. and then brought her talent and experience to hundreds of students at the University

of Maryland and Towson University. Always driven to keep learning, she had an infectious passion for journalism and current events. Even in her mid-’70s, she was up to speed on news around the world. But she also made time to keep up with the latest in entertainment, enjoying TV series like South Park and Game of Thrones.

She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in her early 20s. This disease hit her hard and was relentless in its rage against her body. But she never let it define her or stop her. Always with a smile, a positive attitude, and a remarkable drive, she was an inspiration to everyone around her. The Arthritis Foundation, where she was an active volunteer

leader, recognized this and honored her with the designation to work with leaders in our government and even sent her to speak to the U.S. Congress. She spoke alongside Lance Armstrong and others on a panel to congressmen and senators, including Ted Kennedy. Her greatest legacy is her family and friends. As a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and aunt, her family and friends have been core to her spirit.

In recent years, she relocated to Santa Monica where she quickly created a new life for herself. She documented her senior living, search, and move to LA on her blog, called Joan’s Journey, which ran on Seniorliving.com. Once in LA, she found many kindred spirits and new friends after joining the Plato Society, a dynamic lifelong learning community distinguished by its small peer-led discussion groups for those who share a passion for learning and participating in active, informed, collegial discussions.

Her biggest pride and joy were her three grown children and five grandchildren; she was also very close and supportive of her three nieces. She also was a mother to two sweet dogs (Duchess and Muffin), two adorable cats (Mia and Heather), and an assortment of turtles, parakeets, and fish over the years. She was thought of as the matriarch to her extended family, to whom she often and easily expressed her love and well-wishes.

The Jewish faith was core to her identity and gave her strength. Holidays were a special time for her, not only in the planning and tradition, but also in how they brought family together. She was the brightest light, and had a smile and spirit unlike any other. Her magnetism was in a league of its own. Her zest for life and friendly, bubbly, and kind personality was immediately apparent to everyone who came into contact with her. Her strength, generosity, and optimism were limitless. She embodied her life’s motto, “Live, laugh, love.” She was deeply loved by all who have been blessed to know her. She will live on through all the lives she touched.

