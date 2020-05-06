On March 8, Leonard Leibowitz of Pikesville and Palm Beach, Florida, at age 88.

He was born in New York to the late Sadie and Samuel Leibowitz. He grew up in the Bronx, attended DeWitt Clinton High School, then attended New York University.

He worked as a salesman of ladies’ house dresses where he met Sandra Towsner, an assistant buyer, and the two wed in 1963.

In 1970, he opened a retail bridal business in Baltimore and in 1985 developed Discount Bridal Service, with dealers throughout the U.S. He also opened an office in Tokyo, Japan, where he represented American bridal manufacturers and sold to Japanese bridal stores.

Through his connection in the bridal industry, he became a travel agent. He and his wife traveled extensively and visited all seven continents. If asked, he would tell you his favorite

places to visit were Israel, Japan, and Africa. When he wasn’t traveling the world, he loved to spend time boating, reading books, and watching movies about World War II. He was a great fan of Winston Churchill, believing he was the right man in the right place at the right time in history.

However, the most important thing in his life was his family. Along with his wife and children, Gary and Deb, he lovingly cared for an aunt who raised him after the deaths of his parents. He also hosted a number of foreign exchange students whom he considered family as well. He always told people to “smell the roses” every day and never took for granted all the amazing things he had the opportunity to do in life.

He was a kind and gentle man who will be missed greatly by his family

and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Sandra Leibowitz (née Towsner);

daughter Deb Gordon (Joel Simon); and grandchildren Ellie Gordon Simon and Danny Gordon Simon. He was predeceased by his son Gary Leibowitz and his parents Sadie and Samuel Leibowitz.

Contributions may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 40 Stirrup Ct,

Baltimore, MD 21208.

