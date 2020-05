On March 10, Miriam Gacofsky (née Sterman) at age 92. Predeceased by her beloved husband Peter Gacofsky; brothers-in-law Irving Schoenberg and Charlie Schwartz; and parents Abraham and Esther Sterman. Survived by daughter Audrey Gacofsky-Sperr (Greg Sperr); sisters Rosalind Schoenberg and Toby Schwartz; and grandchildren Alexander and Liam Sperr.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish Partisan Educational Foundation, Beth El Congregation, or Friends of Yad Sarah.

