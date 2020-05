On Feb. 25, Craig Steven Friedman of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, at age 56. Predeceased by his parents

Rhoda M. and Norman H. Friedman. Survived by siblings Mindy (the late John) Warthen, Laurence Friedman, and Robin (Jose) Barrera, and by nieces and nephews Natalie, Blake, and Nolan Warthen; Riley, Ryan, and Joshua Friedman; and Tatiana, Chase, Madison, and Nathan Barrera.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish Addiction Awareness Network, 23052-H Alicia Parkway, #118, Mission Viejo, CA 92692.

