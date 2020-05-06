On March 10, Terri Anne Davis of Owings Mills at age 64. One of two girls born in St. Louis, Missouri, to Marjorie and Jerome Davis. She grew up in Randallstown and graduated from

Randallstown High School. She attended Franklin & Marshall College and the University of Baltimore Law School and went on to work as an attorney for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 36 years, where she was involved in the Military Construction Program and Civil Works Program.

In the late 1980s, she met Ronald Maj at Ft. Drum in New York. The two were wed in 1989 and later made their home in Owings Mills where they would welcome a son and a daughter. She enjoyed many hobbies in her spare time such as knitting, making jewelry, and arts and crafts. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be remembered for her caring nature and concern for others.

She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years Ronald Joseph Maj; children Rachel and Matthew Maj; sister Cheryl Cannon; parents Marjorie and Jerome Davis; her father-in-law Leon Maj; sister-in-law Christine Maj; nephews Robert Cannon, Douglas Gorecki (Kimberlee), Keith Gorecki (Kimberly), and Glen Gorecki (Samantha); in addition to many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother-in-law Irene Maj.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220, or

Shriners Hospital For Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

