Letters to the editor: May 1

The Holocaust Affects Me Every Day

I had 76 family members murdered in the Nazi concentration camps, and it is so true (“Inherited Trauma: When Tragedy Is Part of Your Family History,” April 17). This inherited trauma is a reality of my life since my earliest memories of childhood (I am now 64) and it still affects me every day of my life. My mother, z”l, would watch every day old documentaries on TV, Discovery, or History Channel, and relive every detail vicariously.

I was the first member of my family to go back to old Breslau (Wroclaw, Poland) and see how my family lived after losing everything.

I admit, even to this very day, I am “damaged goods,” and I will be this way until my own grave. It saddens me to say this, but in some sadistic way, these wicked, evil, perverted Nazis “won.”

David Whitelaw, Los Angeles

~

Kudos to Pearlstone

As a senior citizen and recovering cancer patient, I have been unable to shop for fresh produce during this pandemic. Therefore, we were delighted to be among the first to have the Pearlstone organic dinner (“Turning Lemons Into Lemonade,” April 24).

The food was truly farm-to-table, perfectly seasoned, with ample portions delivered on time. We plan to order this meal once a week and enjoy the fresh vegetable soups. Kudos to Pearlstone for offering organic produce. The bonus is it’s kosher, and gluten-free and vegetarian options are available.

Naomi Feldman, Baltimore

Similar Posts: