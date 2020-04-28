On March 28, Edward Alan Geltman of Washington, D.C., at age 74. He grew up in Hillside, N.J., where he attended Hillside High. He went on to earn degrees from Franklin & Marshall

College and GWU Law School. He and his wife met at a meeting on antitrust issues in health care, and were married in 1989. He began his career at the Federal Trade Commission and then worked at Squire Patton Boggs.

He is survived by beloved wife Elizabeth Ann Glass Geltman; children Andrew (Stephanie) Geltman, Jeffrey Geltman, and Rachel Geltman; and siblings Patricia Repmann and Richard (Joann) Geltman. He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Muriel Geltman.

Contributions may be sent to CUNY School of Public Health Foundation, Inc., 55 W. 125th Street, New York, NY 10027, Memo: Edward A. Geltman Memorial Fund. Online donations can be made at sph.cuny.edu/giving2/ and then indicate “Edward A. Geltman Memorial Fund” in the “Dedicate Gift” box.

