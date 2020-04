On March 27, Vivian Omansky (née Goodman) at age 96. She is survived by daughter Nan

Kingsley; daughter-in-law Tanna Omansky; grandson Adam H. Omansky (Dr. Erika

Omansky); and great-grandchildren Gabriella Lou and Zachary Robert Omansky. She was predeceased by beloved husband Joseph H. Omansky; son Louis G. Omansky; son-in-law Bob Kingsley; sisters Sylvia Levenson and Reah Max; and parents Bessie and Louis Goodman.

Contributions may be sent to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, C/O Development Department, 222 5th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212 or by visiting countrymusichalloffame.org/support/donations.

