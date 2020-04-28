On March 26, Paula Junker (née Kassel) of Baltimore. She is survived by beloved husband Stanley; loving children Neil (Lisa Pyle) Junker and Laurie (Grady) Gary; grandchildren Sydney and Drew Junker and Reece, Bennett, and Annaliese Gary; and devoted sister Brenda Cohen. She was predeceased by her sister Phyllis Kassel.
Contributions may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 40 Stirrup Court, Baltimore, MD, 21208.
JUNKER
On March 26, Paula Junker (née Kassel) of Baltimore. She is survived by beloved husband Stanley; loving children Neil (Lisa Pyle) Junker and Laurie (Grady) Gary; grandchildren Sydney and Drew Junker and Reece, Bennett, and Annaliese Gary; and devoted sister Brenda Cohen. She was predeceased by her sister Phyllis Kassel.