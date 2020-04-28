On March 26, Paula Junker (née Kassel) of Baltimore. She is survived by beloved husband Stanley; loving children Neil (Lisa Pyle) Junker and Laurie (Grady) Gary; grandchildren Sydney and Drew Junker and Reece, Bennett, and Annaliese Gary; and devoted sister Brenda Cohen. She was predeceased by her sister Phyllis Kassel.

Contributions may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 40 Stirrup Court, Baltimore, MD, 21208.

Similar Posts: