On March 25, David Ben Klein of North Carolina. He is survived by wife

Harriet Klein (née Axelrod); children Carin (Derek) Pryor and Samantha Klein Rose

(Steven Rose Jr.); siblings Steven (Barri) Klein, Jeffrey Klein, and Jamie Klein Levy; grandchildren Benjamin Rose and Sierra Rose; and mother Libby (née Kramer). He was predeceased by father Theodore Klein.

Contributions may be sent to Director, Lyme and Tick-Borne Diseases Research Center, (646)-773-8052.

