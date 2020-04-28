On March 25, Lillian Baida (née Berger) of Pikesville at age 91. Baida was born and grew up in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, N.Y. She married her husband Erwin Baida in New York City on April 4, 1948, and they then moved to Baltimore to work in the family’s business, Baida Kosher Catering. She devoted most of the early years of their marriage assisting with the catering business, but more importantly caring for their son Peter, who required frequent hospitalizations due to hemophilia. Later in life, she and her husband enjoyed traveling. They also loved the theater and traveled to attend theater festivals and Shakespearean productions. She loved musical theater, especially Stephen Sondheim. She enjoyed attending classes at CCBC and other places. She was a staunch advocate for civil rights and social justice, having been greatly influenced by her father’s work as an organizer for the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union, after the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in New York City. She was a loving wife, an extraordinary mother, a doting grandmother, a devoted daughter, and a wonderful aunt and friend. She was proud of her late son Peter, who graduated from Harvard University with highest honors.

She is survived by grandson Edward Baida; daughter-in-law Diane Cole; sister-in-law Margot Zipper (late Dr. Norman Zipper); and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Erwin Baida; son Peter Baida; and brothers Morris Berger and Louis (Toby) Berger.

Contributions may be sent to the Hemophilia Association of New York, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, or The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore (please designate Peter Baida Memorial Fund).

Similar Posts: