On March 24, Stuart L. Berger at age 94. He was born, raised, and lived his whole life in Baltimore. His interests included politics, business, community, and dancing to big band music. He was a World War II veteran and a drummer in an Air Force band. He was the founder, president, and CEO of Stu Berger Oldsmobile in Baltimore. In addition, he was a founding member of the Summit Country Club and served his community as a district court judge in Baltimore County. He was a member of the Freemasons. After he retired, he was a mediator for General Motors and volunteered as a mentor with Senior Core of Retired Executives. He loved spending time with grandchildren, as well as all family gatherings.

He is survived by children Richard and Lynn (Feldman) Berger, Shayna Berger DeArmon, and Abbe and Robert Yospa; and grandchildren Matthew Berger (whom he was adored “Pop” to), Meredith and Adam Goodman, Adam DeArmon, Max DeArmon, Blake Yospa (fiancée Rachel Leeds), and Samantha and Brent VanHook; brother-in-law Tillie Berger; nieces and nephews; and great-grandchildren Dean, Cole, Emme, Elijah Stuart, Tyler, and Chloe. He was predeceased by wife Laurette Berger; parents Maurice and Mollie Berger; brother Ira Berger and Shirley Molotch; Paul Luskin; Nathan Molotch, and Sonia Nechamkin.

Contributions may be sent to a multiple sclerosis or cancer charity.

