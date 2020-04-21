On March 23, Harry Cohen, a physician, at age 102. He was a resident of Naples, Fla., and former resident of Baltimore, Chicago, and Miami. Cohen was the son of Meyer Cohen, a store owner, and Anne Cohen. He was born in Baltimore but spent his early years in Havre de Grace. His family returned to Baltimore, and he graduated from University of Maryland and University of Maryland School of Medicine. Then he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a captain in the Medical Corp stationed in London. After his discharge from the army he began his medical practice in Baltimore, specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. In 1968 he moved to New York City where he received a fellowship in anesthesiology from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. He was one of a handful of physicians worldwide who at that time had this dual specialty. Cohen was a professor of anesthesiology, obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and later at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, where he became the director of obstetrics and anesthesiology.

His visited Harvard Medical School, Hadassah University Medical School in Jerusalem, and University of Maryland, University Hospital. Cohen became a speaker, giving presentations and lectureships in the U.S. and Europe. In addition, Cohen was a prolific researcher and writer. His writings appeared in more than 20 books, and he was co-contributor to more than 40 medical journals.

“He was a Renaissance man,” said his nephew Robert Rombro. “Before embarking on his medical career, he considered a career as a concert violinist. In addition, he and his wife were avid art collectors and amassed a varied and substantial art collection. He was an avid pro football fan. While living in Baltimore, he attended every Baltimore Colts home game, and when he moved to Miami and Chicago, he became a Dolphins and Bears fan as well.”

Harry Cohen is survived by love of his life Mitzie Polakoff Cohen, with whom he recently celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary. “He recently told me”, said Mr. Rombro, “that he was just as much in love with his wife after 70 years of marriage as he was after his first year of marriage.“

He is survived by daughters Judith Cohen (Teddy Okum) and Deborah (Jay) Lenhoff; son Dr. Howard (Mary Ellen) Cohen; grandchildren Andrew Cohen Barnhouse (Dana Campbell), David (Krysten) Cohen Barnhouse, Katie Lenhoff, Jessica Lenhoff, and Kelly Cohen; and great-grandchildren Michael Cohen Barnhouse, Ethan Cohen Barnhouse, and Max Cohen Barnhouse. He was predeceased by sister Lillian (Sol) Snyder.

Contributions may be sent to UMBF, Inc. and the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Attn: Traci Morgan, 31 South Greene St., 3rd Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.

