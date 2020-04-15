On March 24, Fira Grabovsky (née Shwartzer) at 89. Fira enjoyed reading books, singing songs, and listening to music. She loved to spend time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter Samantha. She was passionate about helping people as a translator and entrepreneur. For 30 years Grabovsky worked with children, creating and implementing new programs for early education centers in Kiev, Ukraine.

Grabovsky is survived by beloved husband Alexander Grabovsky; daughter Inna (Roman) Zeltser; grandchildren David (Nadya) Zeltser and Jane (Marcy) Block; and great-granddaughter Samantha Leya Zeltser.

