On March 4, Ira Goldman died after a battle with frontotemporal dementia and ALS at River Glen Health Care Center in Southbury.

He was the beloved husband of Sharon Epstein Goldman. He was born April 11, 1939 to Sylvia and William Goldman in Baltimore. Upon graduating Forest Park High School, he attended the University of Maryland for a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. He was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity, inducted into the Sigma Xi scientific research honor society. During graduate school he spent a summer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt working on fuel cells. He also completed two years post-doctoral studies at Princeton University.

His career began in New Jersey. Leaving the petroleum industry, he accepted a position at Western Electric’s Bell Labs. While residing in Princeton he joined the ambulance squad and became certified by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons with advanced training as an EMT.

After 10 years with Bell Labs he joined GE in Connecticut where he was employed for 32 years until his retirement. He supported production in the materials and processing lab and was an electronics expert for insulation on printed wiring boards. He traveled to GE plants all over the U.S. to troubleshoot. He mentored summer interns and taught in-plant technical courses.

The last 14 years at GE he shifted his focus to a Master Black Belt in Six Sigma, a statistical quality program that improves methodology to eliminate defects in products.

Goldman’s research throughout his career yielded more than 25 patents and he authored more than 20 publications. He was a member of numerous professional organizations including the American Society of Quality where he was on the leadership team of the local chapter until he became ill.

Goldman belonged to the GE Elfun Society, a volunteer community service organization, and helped collect for Toys for Tot. For many years he was a judge at the annual Invention Convention at UCONN representing GE. During retirement, with his wife, he assisted in making sandwiches for Greater Waterbury Interfaith Ministries once a month.

He was an avid sports fan. He ran track and played lacrosse during his formative years. He played tennis weekly and in retirement semi-weekly. He followed baseball and football closely, rooting for his home team the Baltimore Orioles. After years in New England he became a diehard Patriots fan. He enjoyed softball and played on several work teams. Especially during his illness, he delighted in sharing sports scores with family, including his grandson.

Through a mutual acquaintance he met his wife and soulmate of 26 years, Sharon. Together they enjoyed traveling, theater, museums, movies, and social gatherings. They actively participated in synagogue life.

Goldman was a devoted husband, father, stepfather, and grandfather. He especially loved his role as grandpa.

He is survived by loving wife and best friend Sharon; son Derek Goldman and his wife Anna Margaret of Montana; daughter Deni Goldman of Massachusetts; stepsons Joshua Broder and his wife Alison of Connecticut and Ezra Broder and his wife Lauren of California; grandson Cooper; and granddaughters Addison and Ariel. He was predeceased by his brother Morton. The family wishes to thank the staff at The Watermark, River Glen, and VITAS for the exceptional care given during his illness.

Contributions may be sent to B’nai Israel, Greater Waterbury Interfaith Ministries, or VITAS.

Similar Posts: