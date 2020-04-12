For the kids



“Learn About the Coronavirus” by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

This new, educational coloring book depicts a boy, a girl, a parent, a nurse, and the virus itself with basic instructions and information for children.

“We know sometimes that medical things like diagnoses are difficult to understand because they’re under the surface or they’re very small and not something we can see,” Rachel Schmelzer, child life specialist at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., told USA Today. “So coming up with a visual for it gives children a reference. It makes the information a little bit more digestible.”

Another great thing about coloring books is both baby and bubbe can work on them together.

“Yuvi’s Candy Tree” by Lesley Simpson

PJ Library is a fantastic resource for families right now. Check out recipes, activities, and blog posts for quarantined families at PJLibary.org. There, you can also check out its most recent book list for April.

On the list includes this story for ages 8+ about Yuvi, a little Jewish girl living in Ethiopia who dreams of a place where candy grows on trees. Based on a true story, it tells of Yuvi’s extraordinary journey to Israel with her grandmother.

For the parents



“The Hand Book: Surviving in a Germ-Filled World” by Miryam Z. Wahrman

Parents can sit down with this book from a Jewish professor of biology at William Paterson University about how washing our hands has made us safer throughout human history.

There is a Jewish component, too; Wahrman notes that in Exodus, Aaron and his sons wash their hands before they enter the tabernacle, “lest they die.”

“Glimpses of Jewish Baltimore” by Gilbert Sandler

This charming compilation of columns chronicles Baltimore’s history as the cultural hub of Maryland’s Jewish community. Many of the articles are from the Jewish Times itself.

Gilbert Sandler evokes memories of the corner drugstore, rides at Carlin’s Park, and freshly fried coddies. From these warmly familiar scenes of neighborhood life, Sandler moves to stories of the community banding together during the Great Depression and of the courage of rabbis and their congregations during the civil rights protests of the 1960s. Recall the halcyon days and share the joys and sorrows of Charm City.

“Collecting Matisse and Modern Masters: The Cone Sisters of Baltimore” by Karen Levitov

Flip through this masterful collection for inspiration. Or, escape from the noise altogether and hide away in the sunroom with this book.

In the early 20th century, Baltimore sisters Claribel and Etta Cone visited the Paris studios of Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso and began assembling one of the world’s most important art collections.

Supported by the Cone family textile business, the sisters made frequent trips to Europe to purchase art. They eventually amassed 3,000 works, which were eventually donated to The Baltimore Museum of Art.

This publication gathers 47 artworks from the internationally renowned Cone Collection, including works by Matisse, Picasso, Paul Gauguin, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Vincent van Gogh, and other masters. These essays by Karen Levitov, a former curator in New York’s Jewish Museum, recounts the story of the Cone sisters, their tastes, and their remarkable

collection.

Similar Posts: