Joan Carol Wertheimer (née Tonkonogy) was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 19, 1927. On March 9, 1947, she married Gunther Wertheimer, They were married for 71 years when Gunther Wertheimer died in 2018. She worked in fabric design for several years in New York City.

Moving to Baltimore in 1949, she became involved in CORE (Congress of Racial Equality). She studied jewelry design at the Maryland Institute College of Art, creating jewelry for family members. Her particular interests included early American folk art and furniture, as well as decorative items from many cultures.

In 1951 with the birth of her first child, she threw her energy into the lives of her four children, 10 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She created a beautiful family home in Mt. Washington.

She is survived by her children Debra Wertheimer and Pelle Wertheimer of Baltimore; Susan Wertheimer David of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Samuel Wertheimer of New York, New York. She was predeceased by her sister Edith Darvick.

Contributions may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297.

Similar Posts: