On March 6, Irving Sherman at age 94. He was born in Philadelphia but was raised in Baltimore. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic High School then entered the army and served in the European theater during World War II. He saw combat during the Battle of the Bulge and later was awarded the Bronze Star.

He attended Johns Hopkins University for a bachelor of mechanical engineering. His career was spent as a test engineer at the Edgewood Arsenal area of Aberdeen Proving Ground.

In 1951 Irving married Reta Shulman, and they had 68 wonderful years together. He loved history, particularly Civil War history, classical music, particularly Gilbert and Sullivan operas, steam locomotives, and vintage cars. He loved building and repairing mechanical devices including cars, appliances, and anything around the house that needed improvement. Most of all, he loved and was loved by his wife Reta, son Arthur, daughter-in-law Marie, and grandsons Adam and Brandon.

He was predeceased by his parents Rose and Abraham Sherman and siblings Bernice (Bernard) Kramer and Sidney Sherman (Gladys Sherman Ruddie).

Contributions may be sent to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or Veterans Of Foreign Wars, 406 W. 34th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111.

