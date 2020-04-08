On March 7, Alice S. Levin of Baltimore at age 86. Levin grew up in the Forest Park neighborhood and graduated from Forest Park High School. She attended Towson University for her bachelor’s degree and Loyola University for her master’s degree.

She taught at Gilman School for 27 years where she enjoyed helping students develop skills to succeed.

In the early 1950s, she went on a date and met her date’s best friend, Jules J. Levin. They hit it off and the two married in July 1954. They welcomed three boys and later five grandchildren and one great-grandchild to the family.

Levin enjoyed many hobbies such as reading, traveling, going to the theater, participating in the Beth El Sisterhood, and spending time with family. She was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and teacher and will be remembered for the positive impact she had on everyone with whom she encountered.

She is survived by children Roger (Janet) Levin, Barry (Stacey) Levin, and Steven (Michelle) Levin; grandchildren Jacob Levin, Harry Levin, Alexander (Andrea) Levin, Ariel (Sean) Strausman, and Eric Levin; and great-grandchild Jules Joanna Levin. She was predeceased by beloved husband of 52 years Jules J. Levin.

Contributions may be sent to the Harry and Zelda Levin Fund at Beth El Congregation, or the Alvin and Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.

