Are You Ready for Passover Bingo: Coronavirus Quarantine Edition?

By Beth Kanter

The question of “why is this night different than all others” takes on a whole other meaning this year as we get ready to celebrate Passover in the time of COVID-19.

As we figure out how to hold seders while under quarantine, there undoubtedly will be moments of stress and even sadness. Hopefully there will be moments of happiness and some laughter, too.

This Passover 5780 Bingo (Quarantine Edition) card was created to help with the laughter. Play along virtually with your socially distant family and friends, or alone when you need a smile. The first person to get Bingo wins all the chocolate-covered matzah in their house.

Happy playing, and and happy Passover Unlike Any Other.

